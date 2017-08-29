Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zomato to Add UPI Payments Support Soon

 
29 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zomato to Add UPI Payments Support Soon

Highlights

  • Zomato plans to introduce support for UPI in its app
  • The company says it will roll out the feature soon
  • WhatsApp, Netflix, Amazon also plan to introduce UPI in their apps

Online food delivery and restaurant search company Zomato said it is exploring Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option on its service and would add support for it in the near future, joining a growing list of companies that are embracing UPI payments platform, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Zomato told Gadgets 360 it is eager to enable UPI for its users, but at present is waiting for an update from NPCI, which plans to further improve interoperability on its platform.

"What that means is that users should be able to complete transactions from within a single app, irrespective of the payment service providers for the app, and the user," a Zomato spokesperson told Gadgets 360. "We understand this is already in the works and are looking forward rolling this out in the near future."

At present, Zomato lets customers pay for their food by using debit and credit cards, net banking, cash on delivery, and a range of mobile wallet apps.

Merely a year-old platform, UPI is quickly growing in popularity - according to the RBI, UPI transactions have reached 10.2 million in volume in June, up from 9.2 in May, and 6.9 in April. Last week, Uber introduced support for UPI payments on its platform. Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Netflix have also been working with NPCI to introduce UPI-based payments solutions in their apps, people familiar with the matter have said. We asked Zomato rival Foodpanda if it is looking to implement UPI, and the company stated that is intends to do so, but not with immediate effect.

Over the next few months, many more Indian and international companies may add support for UPI on their respective platforms, too. At present, several services rely on wallet apps to allow their customers to make payments seamlessly, without resorting to passwords and OTPs associated with card usage in India. They will soon have little reason to not support UPI on their platforms.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Zomato, Foodpanda, Netflix, UPI, India
Whole Foods Cuts Prices, Starts Selling Amazon's Echo Speaker
KFC India Introduces Amazon Dash-Like Buttons for One-Tap Ordering
Zomato to Add UPI Payments Support Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  3. Moto G5S Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Sayman Leaves for Google
  5. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S With Metal Unibody, Front Flash Launched in India
  6. Moto G5 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India, Following Moto G5S Plus Launch
  7. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Verified Accounts: Here's How It Will Work
  8. Jio Phone Bookings Start Online and Offline: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
  9. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X With Dual Cameras in India on September 5
  10. Game of Thrones Season 8 Release Date and Everything Else We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.