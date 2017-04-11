Zomato offers a wide catalogue of restaurants to all its users in India for free, and charges no fee for ordering food online as well. Now, the company has rolled out a subscription service - the first of its kind in India- to allow paid users to get more benefits than the others. Calling it Zomato Treats, this offer will give users a free dessert with every online order that they make in partnered hotels. Zomato Treats is available at a subscription fee of Rs. 249 per year, and it will work with participating hotels in 16 cities across India.

The online food ordering service also announced that it has rolled out Zomato Treats to 20 percent of users in Gurgaon already, but the feature will be rolled out in phases over the next few weeks to all users of 16 cities where the online food ordering feature is available. "If you live in any of the 16 cities where we offer online food delivery, a Zomato Treats subscription will get you a free dessert with every meal you order online on Zomato at participating restaurants," the blog explains. The plan is also not city specific - you will be able to use the same membership in all cities.

Zomato also said it will launch the Zomato Gold subscription-based product for Indian users sometime in June. This subscription service is already available for users in the UAE and Portugal. Zomato Gold members will get up to two rounds of 1+1 drinks on any beverage at participating restaurants, bars, and lounges. Introductory prices for Zomato Gold starts at AED 99 (approximately Rs. 1,761) for three months, while the regular three-month price will be AED 149 (approximately Rs. 2,651). Zomato Treats will also be available in UAE.