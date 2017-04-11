Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zomato Treats 'Free Dessert' Subscription Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 249 per Year

 
11 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zomato Treats 'Free Dessert' Subscription Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 249 per Year

Highlights

  • The subscription costs Rs. 249 for a year
  • Zomato Treats will roll out in 16 cities
  • It will roll out in phases over the next few weeks

Zomato offers a wide catalogue of restaurants to all its users in India for free, and charges no fee for ordering food online as well. Now, the company has rolled out a subscription service - the first of its kind in India- to allow paid users to get more benefits than the others. Calling it Zomato Treats, this offer will give users a free dessert with every online order that they make in partnered hotels. Zomato Treats is available at a subscription fee of Rs. 249 per year, and it will work with participating hotels in 16 cities across India.

The online food ordering service also announced that it has rolled out Zomato Treats to 20 percent of users in Gurgaon already, but the feature will be rolled out in phases over the next few weeks to all users of 16 cities where the online food ordering feature is available. "If you live in any of the 16 cities where we offer online food delivery, a Zomato Treats subscription will get you a free dessert with every meal you order online on Zomato at participating restaurants," the blog explains. The plan is also not city specific - you will be able to use the same membership in all cities.

Zomato also said it will launch the Zomato Gold subscription-based product for Indian users sometime in June. This subscription service is already available for users in the UAE and Portugal. Zomato Gold members will get up to two rounds of 1+1 drinks on any beverage at participating restaurants, bars, and lounges. Introductory prices for Zomato Gold starts at AED 99 (approximately Rs. 1,761) for three months, while the regular three-month price will be AED 149 (approximately Rs. 2,651). Zomato Treats will also be available in UAE.

Tags: Zomato, Zomato Treats, Zomato Treat India Launch, Zomato Free Dessert Service, Apps, Android, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Amazon Audio Sale Sees Discounts on Products From JBL, Bose, Sennheiser, and More
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Zomato Treats 'Free Dessert' Subscription Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 249 per Year
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Flipkart Smartphone Sale Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt and More
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Price Leaked, Launch Date Officially Announced
  3. Watch Thor Meet Hulk in the First Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok
  4. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red Special Edition Go Up for Pre-Orders in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8's Already Beating Galaxy S7 in Demand
  6. Vodafone Moves TRAI Against Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer
  7. BSNL's Rs. 249 Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls
  8. Reliance Jio to Unveil New Tariffs and 'Exciting' Offers Soon
  9. HTC U Ultra, Desire 10 Pro Price Cut in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 Headset With New, Softer Fabric Casing Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.