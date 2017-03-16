Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zomato Gold Membership Programme Launched in the UAE, Coming to India in June

 
16 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zomato Gold Membership Programme Launched in the UAE, Coming to India in June

Highlights

  • Zomato has launched a subscription service in UAE
  • Members get a free drink for each of the first two drink orders
  • This will come to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru around June

On Thursday, food-discovery engine Zomato announced that it has launched a subscription service called Zomato Gold. The company, which has expanded to include features such as ordering and table booking, has now launched Gold, a membership program, in the UAE. Zomato Gold, is available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and currently, subscribers get an offer on drinks at restaurants. This comes two weeks after Zomato Gold was launched in Lisbon, where it offers a similar deal on food, not drinks.

The company noted that Zomato Gold will arrive in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru sometime around June this year. It hasn't decided launch dates for other cities yet, though it indicated that the next round of launches for the membership program would come out of Melbourne, Johannesburg, and Istanbul.

Zomato Gold members will get up to two rounds of 1+1 drinks on any beverage at participating restaurants, bars, and lounges. You can use this benefit at any time and on any day of the week, across over 200 premium Gold partners, located in a number of popular areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - Zomato says that it's ensured there's a Gold partner within 3km of any location in both cities.

Introductory prices for Zomato Gold start at AED 99, approximately Rs. 1,761, for three months - the regular three-month price will be AED 149 or approximately Rs. 2,651; there are also six and twelve-month plans. The plan is also not city specific - you will be able to use the same membership in both cities.

Since the membership covers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Zomato also requires users to check a box stating that you are of the legal drinking age, and a non-Muslim.

The company highlighted the savings and also reiterated that the service applies even during peak hours, on weekends. The only exception to this is "special occasion days" - New Year's eve, New Year's day, Valentine's Day, and so on. To use Zomato Gold, you need only subscribe, and then when you visit a restaurant, open its Zomato page. You will find a Zomato Gold pass there, which you show to the staff before ordering, and that's all there is to it.

Zomato points out that it's going to keep adding partner restaurants, and there are no restrictions on what you can order - the whole menu is available. Beyond that, there's no code to be entered, no QR code to scan, or voucher to hand over, the company notes.

Tags: Zomato, Zomato Gold, Subscribers, Membership program
Gopal Sathe

Gopal Sathe loves comic books, video games, and baking desserts. So far, he’s writing about two of the three, but Gadgets 360 could one day feature cupcakes that ... More

Cat S60 Rugged Smartphone With FLIR Thermal Camera Launched in India at Rs. 64,999
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
Zomato Gold Membership Programme Launched in the UAE, Coming to India in June
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339
  2. WhatsApp Text Status Returns Next Week, Company Confirms
  3. Is Moto G5 Plus the Best Affordable Android Phone in India?
  4. Moto G5 Plus With Metal Body Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi India to Host Launch Event on Monday; Redmi 4 Series Expected
  6. OnePlus 3T Gets a Black Colour Variant in Limited Edition
  7. Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 4G VoLTE Support, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs. 8,199
  8. Woman Suffers Burns to Face, Hands When Her Headphones Explode Mid-Flight
  9. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  10. Cat S60 Rugged Smartphone With FLIR Thermal Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.