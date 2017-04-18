Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Mobile Live Streaming Now Available to Anyone With Over 1,000 Subscribers

 
18 April 2017
YouTube Mobile Live Streaming Now Available to Anyone With Over 1,000 Subscribers

Highlights

  • YouTube made mobile live streaming available in February
  • Anyone with at least 1,000 subscribers can now live stream on mobile
  • YouTube is trying to compete with Facebook and Twitter

For better or worse, mobile live-streaming has grown in popularity in recent years, especially after social media giants like Facebook and Twitter adopted the feature. Of course, with video taking precedence in these sites, Google-owned YouTube cannot risk falling back. To rope in more YouTubers on to live streaming, YouTube is now letting anyone with a minimum subscriber base of 1,000 to enable mobile live streaming.

YouTube in February rolled out live broadcast for mobile users. However, the condition was that only those YouTubers with a subscriber base of over 10,000 could use the feature. This didn't help many out there who fell short of that number. According to a YouTube support page, the company now confirms that anyone with at least a 1,000 subscribers can enable live streaming on mobile.

Once you reach the 1,000 subscriber mark, you can live stream by first enabling the live streaming option in Creator Studio tools. Open the YouTube mobile app on Android (6.0 and above) or iOS (iOS 8 or above) and hit the capture button and start live streaming. YouTube will also keep an archive of the stream and you'll have the option to edit the privacy settings or delete the archive.

Live streaming on social media has received some unfavourable publicity in the past few days since the Cleveland killing where a gunman in reportedly murdered a man live on Facebook. The incident has prompted the social media giant to review how it handles video content, especially live video broadcasting.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

YouTube Mobile Live Streaming Now Available to Anyone With Over 1,000 Subscribers
 
 

