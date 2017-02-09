Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

YouTube Go Now Available; Lets You Preview, Share, Watch Videos Offline

 
09 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube Go Now Available; Lets You Preview, Share, Watch Videos Offline

Highlights

  • YouTube Go is available for Android
  • The app is focused on offline experience
  • Users can also share videos via Bluetooth

YouTube Go was previewed back in September, at the Google for India event. Built for India, the app is offline-centric and meant to combat the data connectivity woes that the country faces along with other emerging markets. Users will be able to preview videos when offline, share them with nearby friends when without data, and of course also download videos to watch when offline later. 

The YouTube Go app is listed on Google Play, and is available to download in India. The listing description reads, "YouTube Go  A brand new app to download, enjoy and share videos...bina data udae!" The app is listed as "unreleased", and comes with the warning that it may be unstable.

The app weighs in at 8.5MB, and supports devices running on Android versions all the way back to v4.1 Jelly Bean. As we mentioned, the YouTube Go app has several features geared towards offline use, as well as data management. Apart from being able to share videos with nearby friends without using the Internet, users will be able to preview videos via their thumbnails, and see the weight of videos available at different (basic, standard) resolutions.

youtube go 2 gadgets360 youtube

Detailing the YouTube Go offline sharing feature, Google says users will be able to share videos via Bluetooth with friends nearby without using data in seconds, and once it is received on the other end, a 15KB "Internet security check" allows the video to be played. We tried the feature, and it worked.

The listing was first spotted by Android Police, which notes that though the APK file is available, the app seems to only work in India for now.

youtube go 3 gadgets 360 youtube

Tags: YouTube, YouTube India, Apps, Android, Google, Google India, Google for India, YouTube Go, India
Will Bezel-Less Smartphones Become the Big Tech Trend of 2017?
Nubia Z9 mini Gets 4G VoLTE Support, Enhanced Camera Features With Latest Update
Ziox Astra Zing+
YouTube Go Now Available; Lets You Preview, Share, Watch Videos Offline
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  2. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Android Wear 2.0 Launched: What's New and Which Smartwatches Will Get It
  4. HTC 10 evo With 5.5-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 810 Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Unveiled With Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4100mAh Battery
  6. YouTube Go, a Google for India App, Is Now Available to Download
  7. Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal Argue Against GST Provision
  8. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More
  9. Honor 6X 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.