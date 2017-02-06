Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
YouTube App Now Allows You to Go Back or Forward in Videos by Double Tapping

 
06 February 2017
YouTube App Now Allows You to Go Back or Forward in Videos by Double Tapping

Highlights

  • The new feature works in both full-screen mode and otherwise
  • The feature has reportedly not shown up for everybody as of now
  • Support for higher resolution was recently added for small-screen devices

YouTube seems to be focused on needs of mobile users as after introducing higher resolution video options on its iPhone app last month, it has now made it easier for mobile users to navigate through videos. Now, users can move 10 seconds forward or backward in any video, irrespective of whether the app is in full-screen mode or not, by tapping twice on the right or left side of the screen respectively.

While the feature has been reported by several Redditors on iOS as well as Android version of the app, it is still not available for everyone as of now, as per a report by The Next Web. Even though it is not clear when exactly this feature was introduced to the app, it is likely that it came along with the latest update last week. YouTube app's version 12.04 update on iOS further allows users to control videos from the lock screen while casting to Chromecast devices, smart TVs, game consoles, or any other living room devices with the app.

YouTube for iOS users also get Play/Pause, Prev/Next and volume controls on the lock screen and Control Center as well with the latest update. If the feature has not shown up for you, make sure that you update your app to the latest version from respective app store.

We can say from personal experience that till now, navigating through videos on YouTube's mobile app was a complex and cumbersome task that required a delicate touch on the video timeline, especially on small-screen devices. This new navigation method is likely to come as a respite for most users who had to struggle while browsing through their favourite videos until now.

