Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube's In-App Messaging Now Available Globally, Lets You Share, Discuss Videos

 
08 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube's In-App Messaging Now Available Globally, Lets You Share, Discuss Videos

Highlights

  • Users can now have conversations within YouTube app
  • The company has been testing feature since last year
  • The feature rollout has already started globally

Following its soft launch in Canada earlier this year on both its Android and iOS apps, YouTube on Monday company started rolling out in-app messaging features globally, essentially allowing users to share videos with their friends and family within the app and have discussions over them. As users mostly share links from YouTube onto other social media platforms to discuss the videos, it seems like YouTube wants them to stay on its platform and discuss everything right there.

The company says that it has been testing the new feature since last year and after making improvements and adjustments on the basis of user feedback, it is finally ready to roll out this feature to users globally. "Starting today, you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube. Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more," the company said in its blog post.

To start using the new in-app messaging features, all users will have to do is hit the Share button, and then choose to share it with your YouTube friends from your phone's contact list. A direct link to invite contacts is provided, you can also directly add people as contacts through the app, while friends can also be added to an existing conversation. If you prefer to share the videos to other platforms, no need to worry, you will still be able to do that.

The new Shared tab in the YouTube app will show you past videos you have shared and were shared with you, alongside any conversations you have around them. It's here that you can manage your contacts as well, and generate the above-mentioned direct link to invite users.

"These shared videos all live in a brand new tab on your YouTube mobile app, making it easier than ever to catch up on videos your friends have shared or to show them a few of your own favourites," the company said in its post. The feature is available through the updated Android and iOS apps, and if it hasn't already rolled out to you, we would advise you to wait as it should show up very soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: YouTube In-App Messaging Feature, YouTube Messaging Feature, Apps, Android, Apple, Google, Entertainment, YouTube Chat Feature
Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Talks Season 2, Getting Knocked Out on Set
YouTube's In-App Messaging Now Available Globally, Lets You Share, Discuss Videos
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates Announced: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active With Shatterproof Screen Launched
  3. iPhone 8 Design Revealed in Leaked Images, Reportedly 'Won't Be Cheap'
  4. Google Pixel 2 Live Photos Leak, Show Off Stereo Speakers and Wide Bezels
  5. Airtel Matches Jio, Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  6. Amazon Sale Offers Announced: Discounts on iPhones, Android Phones & More
  7. Lenovo K8 Plus Spotted Online Ahead of K8 Note Launch on Wednesday
  8. OnePlus 5 Gets a New Limited Edition Soft Gold Colour Variant
  9. LG Q6, Priced in India Under Rs. 20,000, to Launch on Thursday via Amazon
  10. Flipkart Sale to Take on Amazon, iPhone Rumours, and More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.