Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube for Android Gets Redesigned Layout With Navigation Bar at Bottom

  hindi
31 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube for Android Gets Redesigned Layout With Navigation Bar at Bottom

Highlights

  • The update is said to be rolling out slowly for Android
  • Upload button has now been shifted to top bar in the app
  • The new interface has been claimed to make navigation easier

After testing it for around one year, Google has finally made YouTube for Android's redesigned layout official. Notably, the new design repositions the navigation bar, earlier placed at the top of the screen, to the bottom half just like on the iOS counterpart of the app. The redesign is claimed to allow for easier navigation within the app.

With the YouTube for Android update, the size of the top navigation bar is reduced substantially. Interestingly, the upload button, which was earlier a floating button, has now been shifted to the top bar. Apart from upload, other options in the top bar include the ones for casting videos and for searching them on the platform. The update notably brings separate sections for Account and Library.

While users will be able to find their likes, uploads, favourites, and playlists in Library, they will have to tap on the YouTube user icon to get access to account and app settings, as pointed out in a report by Android Police. "The app remembers where you left off on each tab. For example, if you scroll down through the Home feed, then go to your Subscriptions tab, and then return to Home, you can easily pick up where you left off," a community manager explained in her post on help forum.

While the new design is said to be "slowly rolling out" to Android, we haven't received it on any of our devices yet. Let us know in comments down below if you are able to see the new YouTube design on your Android device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: YouTube for Android Update, YouTube Redesign Update, Apps, Android, Google, YouTube, YouTube App Navigation Bar
Snapdeal HR Chief Saurabh Nigam Resigns
YouTube for Android Gets Redesigned Layout With Navigation Bar at Bottom
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Micromax Yu Yureka Black Launching on Thursday Exclusively via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus 5 Release Date, Essential Phone, Intel Core-X & More: 360 Daily
  4. Flipkart CTO on Behind the Scenes Preparations for a Big Sale
  5. Motorola to Launch 'Bold Phone' on Thursday, Moto Z2 Play Expected
  6. Essential Phone Will Start Shipping Next Month With Its Own AI Assistant
  7. Microsoft, Qualcomm Work to Bring Windows 10 to Snapdragon-Based Laptops
  8. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  9. ‘Father of Android’ Launches Modular Smartphone With Dual Cameras
  10. Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega With 4000mAh Battery Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.