YouTube Adds Higher Resolution Options for Smaller Display iPhone Models

 
12 January 2017
YouTube Adds Higher Resolution Options for Smaller Display iPhone Models

Highlights

  • Earlier cap at resolution was 720p for all other models
  • Videos with 60fps can still only be played up to 1080p resolution
  • The 4-inch iPhones can now play videos at 1080p in the YouTube app

With its latest update, the YouTube app on iOS can now support higher resolutions than were previously supported on iPhone models with 4.7-inch and smaller displays. Even though the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 7 Plus were already able to support resolutions up to 1440p on the YouTube app, now the 4.7-inch models - iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 - will also be able to play videos at the aforementioned resolution.

Interestingly, iPhone's 4-inch phones (iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, and iPhone SE) will now be able to play videos at 1080p resolution as well. Notably, all the small screen variants (4.7-inch and below) of the phone previously had an upper cap at 720p resolution. Notably, 60fps videos from YouTube can still only be played up to the 1080p resolution unlike the Android version where the 60fps videos can be played at 1440p resolution.

The update to the YouTube app has already rolled out and is available on the App Store.

In December last year, YouTube announced that it will start showing Indian users with more local language content in the Home and Trending tabs. The video sharing website said that it will automatically identify the preferred Indic language of users, based on their watch history, their interface language, and location. The supported languages by YouTube included Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

YouTube Adds Higher Resolution Options for Smaller Display iPhone Models
 
 

