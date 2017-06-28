After its acquisition by Verizon, Yahoo Mail has now received a complete visual revamp as the email client has now been updated with a cleaner and easier-to-use design. Apart from the introduction of new colour themes, Yahoo has also changed the layout within the mail client to provide easier access to photos and documents. Further, the company has replaced its Ad Free Mail service with a new service called Yahoo Mail Pro that offers ad-free service and priority customer support just like its predecessor.

Talking first about the aesthetics, in order to provide more personalisation option to its users, Yahoo Mail is now providing more colour options as well as layout choices to its users. Users can further choose to apply dark or light mode to the interface after choosing the colour theme of their preference. There is more spacing between the mail items to reduce the clutter and help users easily see the information. Moreover, users can use the new emoji set from Twitter's open source offering to within Yahoo Mail.

Photos and documents that you have ever sent or received as attachments can now be easily seen within the client. Users can also use side-by-side preview for specific emails, which will allow them to see attachments and the email together. "Every part of the interface is faster and more reliable, particularly for slower connections. Yahoo Mail also behaves smarter in recognizing different screen sizes, no matter how small or how big your screen. The responsive design keeps the key elements of the interface in the right place," the company said in its release.

As per a report by TechCrunch, with the new optimisations, Yahoo says that the JavaScript and CSS footprint has been reduced by 50 percent in comparison with the earlier desktop product, which effectively makes the app faster.

With the latest update, Yahoo Mail has also improved the search functionality within the app. Now you'll be able to view the search results page the same way you've specified in your "viewing email" settings. For example, if you use conversation mode, now the search results page will show results in conversation mode instead of in a flat message list," the company said in its release.

With the help of Rich View feature, users can hover over the image icon to view the photos, documents that are attached in an email.

The new ad-free service - Yahoo Mail Pro - will be available to users at an annual rate of $34.99 per year, which is a price cut in comparison with the Ad Free Mail that was available for $49.99 per year. Users also get the option to get the service at $3.49 per month. The mobile-only version of the product for Android or iOS can be subscribed for $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year as well.

Apart from all this, the accessibility within the app has also been improved with the latest update. If you do not prefer the new look of the app, you can always choose to switch back to the classic view of the Yahoo Mail app by choosing the "switch to classic mail" option within the app.

The update is already available from company's website and it will be interesting to see if Yahoo Mail will be able to lure customers into using its email client after introducing a host of changes to the app.