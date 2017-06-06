Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Unveils App Store Redesign with Today, Apps, and Game Tabs at WWDC 2017

 
06 June 2017
Apple Unveils App Store Redesign with Today, Apps, and Game Tabs at WWDC 2017

Highlights

  • The App Store gets a redesign
  • A tab known as Today is the first thing users will see
  • Tabs for Games and Apps are new as well

At WWDC 2017, Apple showed off a newly redesigned App Store. The App Store now has dedicated tabs for Games and Apps as well as a new tab called Today - which is the first thing users see when they access the App Store.

Also new is featuring in-app purchases for game consumers already own and yes, each app gets its own product page. Here videos, developer quotes, and reviews can be seen. Apple used Monument Valley 2, which is exclusive to iOS at the moment, to present this.

Each day, there will be a new app of the day, new game of the day, and list on themes such as meditation. And stories from earlier in the week can be seen too.

Earlier, the Cupertino-based giant further added that last 12 months have seen massive growth, and the App Store has seen over 70 percent growth in downloads. Apple said that iOS developers around the world have been catering to 155 countries, and few segments have lately seen massive growth.

Apple also adds that the subscription model introduction has bumped the paid subscriptions as it saw 58 percent more paid subscriptions compared to over a year ago.

Announcing the news, Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing said, "People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers. Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing."

