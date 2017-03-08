WordPress on Tuesday announced a new Chrome plugin that allows users to edit their documents in Google Docs and publish their entries on any WordPress.com or JetPack-connected WordPress site. This means that users can now work in collaboration with their colleagues on their documents and instead of going through the regular copy and paste routine, they will be able to simply use the publish option through the plugin itself.

Users are required to simply authorise the Chrome plugin and then proceed to sign in to their WordPress account to make use of the feature. Called WordPress.com for Google Docs, the plugin is now available via the Chrome Web Store.

The capability to work collectively on certain pieces and making changes in real-time is certainly a much-needed feature that was required and has finally been provided on WordPress. There's also a sidebar that helps keep track of connected sites and collaborators. Another notable advantage of the new Google Docs integration is that any images added in document will be carried over when publishing, as will most formatting.

"Instead of copying and pasting from Google Docs to WordPress and losing your images and formatting in the process, this add-on makes it easy to compose in Google Docs and publish to WordPress with formatting intact and images being uploaded properly," the description of the plugin says.

Once you are done editing and are ready to publish your file, you can save the file as draft and the new plugin will provide you with a preview of how the article would look after publishing. Further edits can be made on WordPress.com, before publishing. Another major advantage is that any edits will be auto-saved, ensuring nothing is lost, The Next Web notes. This plugin is likely to help people avoid the frustration caused while moving between the tools and work with efficiency and ease.