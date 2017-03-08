Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WordPress.com for Google Docs Plugin Finally Allows Collaborative Editing on WordPress

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WordPress.com for Google Docs Plugin Finally Allows Collaborative Editing on WordPress

Highlights

  • The plugin is already available for download
  • Most Google Docs formatting is retained on WordPress
  • Users get a preview after saving their files as draft

WordPress on Tuesday announced a new Chrome plugin that allows users to edit their documents in Google Docs and publish their entries on any WordPress.com or JetPack-connected WordPress site. This means that users can now work in collaboration with their colleagues on their documents and instead of going through the regular copy and paste routine, they will be able to simply use the publish option through the plugin itself.

Users are required to simply authorise the Chrome plugin and then proceed to sign in to their WordPress account to make use of the feature. Called WordPress.com for Google Docs, the plugin is now available via the Chrome Web Store.

The capability to work collectively on certain pieces and making changes in real-time is certainly a much-needed feature that was required and has finally been provided on WordPress. There's also a sidebar that helps keep track of connected sites and collaborators. Another notable advantage of the new Google Docs integration is that any images added in document will be carried over when publishing, as will most formatting.

wordpress com for google docs 2 wordpress

"Instead of copying and pasting from Google Docs to WordPress and losing your images and formatting in the process, this add-on makes it easy to compose in Google Docs and publish to WordPress with formatting intact and images being uploaded properly," the description of the plugin says.

Once you are done editing and are ready to publish your file, you can save the file as draft and the new plugin will provide you with a preview of how the article would look after publishing. Further edits can be made on WordPress.com, before publishing. Another major advantage is that any edits will be auto-saved, ensuring nothing is lost, The Next Web notes. This plugin is likely to help people avoid the frustration caused while moving between the tools and work with efficiency and ease.

Tags: WordPress, WordPress.com, JetPack, Chrome, Chrome Plugin, Add On, Wordpress.com for Google Docs, Apps, Internet
Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released for Public Download
No Good Startup Will Starve to Death, Says Prime Venture Partners' Sanjay Swamy on Perceived Lack of Funds
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
WordPress.com for Google Docs Plugin Finally Allows Collaborative Editing on WordPress
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  3. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
  4. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  5. iPhone 6 32GB Variant at Rs. 29,999: Is it Worth the Price?
  6. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  7. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  8. Latest OnePlus Leak Gets the Web Talking
  9. Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Is Finally Out
  10. Vivo Y25 Budget Smartphone With 4G Support and 1GB of RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.