Windows 10 Users Start Seeing Ads in File Explorer

Microsoft is known for promoting its own products and services in Windows 10 earlier, and the latest promotion has been was spotted inside File Explorer. A few users are reporting seeing an OneDrive subscription ad while browsing through folders in File Explorer on Windows 10.

With Windows 10, OneDrive comes inbuilt promising 5GB of free space, but beyond that a fee is required. The ad offers a $6.99 subscription plan that gives you 1TB of cloud storage, and free Office 365 subscription. While the deal might be lucrative for many users, it does not necessarily need to be advertised in such a manner.

The ad sits right on top of the File Explorer window taking up a large chunk. Extreme Tech reports that it started showing up a few months ago, but has only trickled down to large user base recently. The ad comes with two options i.e. Learn More or Not Now, the latter allowing you to dismiss the ad completely. The Learn More option takes you to the webpage necessary to buy the subscription. By dismissing the ad, it doesn't mean it won't show up again at a later date.

You can disable the Microsoft OneDrive ad as well if you prefer by heading to the View tab in File Explorer. Scroll down and turn off the options for Show sync provider notifications. Disabling this option will not allow the user to see any sync provider notifications at all, but if you don't use OneDrive this drawback won't affect you much.