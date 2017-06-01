WhatsApp Users Being Tricked by Scam Artists to Pay Subscription Fee

WhatsApp users should be on the lookout as scam artists are trying to charge users for using the instant messenger by faking a subscription fee.

"People are being targeted by a message that reads 'your subscription has expired, and to verify your account and purchase a lifetime subscription for just 0.99 GBP simply tap on this link'," Independent.co.uk reported.

The instant messenger is free to download and use, but used to charge a small fee several years ago which no longer exists.

By encouraging people to click on the suspicious link, scam artists are tricking people into providing their payment details. People who have received the message should delete it immediately.

In case you have clicked on the link, safeguard yourself by running an antivirus software on your device to ensure you not being infected with malware.

Users can also also block the sender, so that they can no longer message or call you through WhatsApp.