WhatsApp to Soon Let You Share Multiple Contacts at Once

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets you send multiple contacts at once. Earlier, users were limited to send just one contact at a time, but now that limit has been revoked. This feature is showing up in the latest Android beta version, and should roll out commercially soon.

Android Police was the first to spot this feature, and the report claims that the feature was introduced somewhere in WhatsApp beta for Android versions 2.17.122 or 2.17.123. This feature essentially works the same way as before, but instead of the restriction to just one contact, the user can now send multiple contact details or email details instantly. This eradicates the need to perform multiple actions on the app to send two or three contacts to the same person.

Of course, if you’re sending information to multiple users, you will have to stick to the ancient method of sending contacts individually. Interestingly, there appears to be no ceiling limit to the number of contacts you can send, and we were able to send over 100 contacts to one user simultaneously. The feature works the same way in group and individual chats as well. The multiple contacts are sent to the user in one box, opening which allows you to choose which contact info you can add to your smartphone, and which you wish to keep as is. This is neat as sending too many contacts at once could clutter your chat feed.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is still in beta and if you wish to use it immediately, sign up for being a beta tester on Google Play. There is no word on when it will roll out commercially for everyone on Android or iOS.