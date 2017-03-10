Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Text Status Feature Makes a Return With 'About' Description

 
10 March 2017
WhatsApp Text Status Feature Makes a Return With 'About' Description

Highlights

  • The feature is live in Android beta version 2.17.95
  • This hints at its arrival in the stable version soon
  • New WhatsApp Status to remain as is

WhatsApp did a major overhaul by introducing Snapchat-like WhatsApp Status a while back. It was met with a lot of criticism from many users who wanted the old text-based status message back. Now, with WhatsApp's latest beta, the company is testing just that. In the latest Android beta version 2.17.95, users are now seeing the revival of the old status message feature.

The feature is still being tested, but this indicates that it should arrive in the stable version soon. If you want to use it immediately, we suggest you sign up for the WhatsApp beta community in Google Play. For beta users, you will see the old status feature by pressing the three dot icon on the top right edge. Head to Settings, and in the About and phone number section you will see the old status option back. It comes with the old default options of 'Available', 'Busy', 'At school', 'At the movies', etc, and more importantly does not disappear in 24 hours.

Notably, this About and phone number section is not visible to all beta users as yet. Within the Gadgets 360 team, only a few members saw the feature despite others being on the WhatsApp v2.17.95 for Android.

The revival of the text status doesn't mean that the new WhatsApp Status feature will disappear. It still very much exists in a separate tab where you can add photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours, just like Snapchat. The tab also lists all the new updates from your contacts in the same format as you see on Snapchat. Unfortunately, there's no way (yet) to disable this feature completely.

Facebook also introduced a similar Snapchat-like feature in Messenger on Thursday. Calling it Messenger Day, the feature lets you post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours as well.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp Status message, Apps, Android, Social
Tasneem Akolawala

WhatsApp Text Status Feature Makes a Return With 'About' Description
 
 

