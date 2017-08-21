Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Status Feature Now Available on Web

 
21 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp Status Feature Now Available on Web

Highlights

  • WhatsApp Status finally rolling out to web users
  • WhatsApp Status update rolled out to mobile users in February
  • Much like mobile app, Status update disappears after 24 hours

WhatsApp, the mostly widely used messaging app in the world which now has 1 billion daily active users, has started rolling out the Status feature to its Web interface. To recall, the WhatsApp Status feature started rolling out to users worldwide in February this year.

Unlike the mobile app, the WhatsApp Status on Web interface is available with a circular icon next to New Message icon on top. On tapping the Status icon, the colour of the background changes to Black theme, and WhatsApp friends that have a status will appear in a list format. To view a friend's Status, users will have to tap on a contact to view their status.

New WhatsApp Features Introduced and Spotted in 2017

WhatsApp's Status feature is the company's new way to engage people on the messaging platform, and replaced the old text form of status. With the Status feature, WhatsApp users can change their status to a short video or photos.

Much like the mobile app, the WhatsApp Status on Web will be shared with contacts on the app. WhatsApp has already confirmed that similar to chats, the status updates are also end-to-end encrypted. The Status messages automatically disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp Turns 8: Here Are 8 Incredible WhatsApp Stats You Don't Know

Much like the Last Seen option, users can tweak who can see a new WhatsApp Status, the three options are My contacts, My contacts except, and Only share with. By default, WhatsApp Status updates created by a user are visible to all contacts. You can go through our detailed post on how to create, edit, and delete WhatsApp Status updates.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Status, Apps, Facebook
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Apple Under Pressure to Dazzle With iPhone 8 as Smartphone Market Slows
WhatsApp Status Feature Now Available on Web
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  2. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  3. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 14,999
  4. Google Unveils Tech That Can Remove Watermarks From Photos
  5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) Price Slashed in India
  6. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Apple Under Pressure to Dazzle With Next iPhone as Smartphone Market Slow
  8. Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin Has a Plan to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction
  9. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 'Beyond the Wall': The Top 5 Moments
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 May Have Exploded Due to 'Extreme External Force'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.