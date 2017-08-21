WhatsApp, the mostly widely used messaging app in the world which now has 1 billion daily active users, has started rolling out the Status feature to its Web interface. To recall, the WhatsApp Status feature started rolling out to users worldwide in February this year.

Unlike the mobile app, the WhatsApp Status on Web interface is available with a circular icon next to New Message icon on top. On tapping the Status icon, the colour of the background changes to Black theme, and WhatsApp friends that have a status will appear in a list format. To view a friend's Status, users will have to tap on a contact to view their status.

WhatsApp's Status feature is the company's new way to engage people on the messaging platform, and replaced the old text form of status. With the Status feature, WhatsApp users can change their status to a short video or photos.

Much like the mobile app, the WhatsApp Status on Web will be shared with contacts on the app. WhatsApp has already confirmed that similar to chats, the status updates are also end-to-end encrypted. The Status messages automatically disappear after 24 hours.

Much like the Last Seen option, users can tweak who can see a new WhatsApp Status, the three options are My contacts, My contacts except, and Only share with. By default, WhatsApp Status updates created by a user are visible to all contacts. You can go through our detailed post on how to create, edit, and delete WhatsApp Status updates.