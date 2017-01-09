Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
WhatsApp Saw 63 Billion Messages Sent Globally on New Year’s Eve

 
09 January 2017
WhatsApp Saw 63 Billion Messages Sent Globally on New Year’s Eve

Highlights

  • 7.9 billion images were sent globally
  • 3.1 billion images were sent in India
  • India saw 14 billion messages sent on the day

WhatsApp has revealed that New Year's Eve saw 63 billion messages being sent globally. As we reported last week, a very significant part of that massive number was generated by India - which saw 14 billion messages being sent on the day. Both numbers set new single-day records for the messaging app.

Of the 63 billion messages sent, there were 7.9 billion images, and 2.4 billion videos, the Facebook-owned messaging firm revealed, in a statement to Venture Beat.

As we mentioned, New Year's Eve saw 14 billion WhatsApp messages sent in India. Of those, 32 percent were media messages - photos, GIF images, videos, and voice messages. A total of 3.1 billion images, 700 million GIF images, and 610 million videos were sent on WhatsApp in India on the day.

Notably, WhatsApp only recently rolled out the ability to share animated GIF images on the platform. WhatsApp for iPhone got the feature back in November, while WhatsApp for Android got the feature in December. Android recently also got the ability to stream shared videos, letting users view videos before they were downloaded.

WhatsApp stopped working on older versions of Android, iOS, and Windows Phone on December 31. Devices running on Android 2.2 or lower, iOS 6 or lower, and Windows Phone 7 are no longer supported by the app.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

