Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Business Chat Tools in Search of Revenue

 
09 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Business Chat Tools in Search of Revenue

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service used by more than 1 billion people worldwide, is testing a system that would let businesses talk directly to WhatsApp users for the first time, according to communications about the project seen by Reuters.

The tests, which are being conducted with a handful of companies that are part of the Y Combinator startup incubator, are an important signal of how WhatsApp plans to make money from its massively popular service. WhatsApp has not developed a business model in the three years since Facebook Inc bought it for a hefty $19 billion.

WhatsApp, a pun on the phrase "What's up?", has helped to upend mobile services by allowing users to text or call friends and family for free, without text message charges. It competes with similar services such as WeChat, a unit of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd.

One potential revenue source is to charge businesses that want to contact customers on WhatsApp. But the company is working carefully to avoid problems with spam messages, the documents show.

WhatsApp is also surveying users about the extent to which they talk to businesses on WhatsApp, and whether they have ever received spam, according to the documents.

WhatsApp last year announced its plan to develop the system, known as an application programming interface, or API, citing examples such as a user talking to a bank about a fraudulent transaction or to an airline about a delayed flight.

Last month WhatsApp struck a deal with Y Combinator, which provides training and advice to startups that show potential, to have a small number of companies take part in an early trial, according to emails and messages posted on a Y Combinator forum.

Admission to Y Combinator, founded in 2005, is highly competitive, and past participants include such companies as Airbnb and Dropbox.

A WhatsApp spokeswoman declined to comment on the testing of the system.

Y Combinator President Sam Altman said in an email he was not aware of the WhatsApp test but added: "We do generally see a lot of companies wanting to test their products with YC cos."

The trial is still in the early stages, said Umer Ilyas, co-founder of Cowlar Inc, one of the startups involved. The system is highly anticipated in remote places where WhatsApp is especially popular, he said.

Cowlar makes collars for dairy cows, collecting data on their activity and recommending changes to improve milk yield. The company, which is testing the collars in the United States, wants to use WhatsApp to send automatic alerts from the collars directly to farmers if say, a cow is not behaving normally, Ilyas said.

"It represents a huge opportunity, because in all the big dairy markets - India, Brazil, Pakistan - a lot of farmers have access to WhatsApp," he said in a phone interview.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Apps, WhatsApp Chat Tools
Moto G5 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 3310 Pre-Orders, Nokia 8 Specifications Leak, and More: Your 360 Daily
Uber Vows Not to Trick Regulators With 'Greyball' Tool
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Business Chat Tools in Search of Revenue
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
  2. Paytm Adds Reliance Jio in List of Operators for Prepaid Recharges
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  5. Moto G5 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 3310 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  7. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  8. LeEco Le Pro 3 With Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4070mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  10. Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Is Finally Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.