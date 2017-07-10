Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Imminent, Spotted on Windows Phone Beta

 
10 July 2017
WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Imminent, Spotted on Windows Phone Beta

Highlights

  • The latest WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone has recall feature
  • The feature, however, is disabled by default
  • WhatsApp is widely expected to launch recall feature this year

There have been many reports this year suggesting that WhatsApp will introduce recall and revoke feature on its stable version. However, the company is yet to release the feature. The recall feature has now been spotted on WhatsApp beta version on Windows Phone which tips the launch may be imminent.

It's also worth pointing out that new WhatsApp features usually arrive last on Windows Phones when compared to its counterparts Android and iOS. WABetainfo has reported that WhatsApp beta version 2.17.218 of Windows Phone has the much-anticipated recall feature. The leaked screenshots, however, don't really show how the feature will work. WABetainfo has claimed that the latest beta version on Windows Phone has also added a "Learn more" button for the recall feature.

20 New WhatsApp Features Introduced and Spotted in 2017

The recall feature on the latest WhatsApp beta version is said to be disabled by default, and is likely to be enabled in next major update.

whatsapp android wabetainfo whatsapp

Based on preliminary reports, the new recall feature on WhatsApp will let users edit or recall a sent message. It is said to work by long pressing a sent message. However, the WhatsApp feature to recall or edit sent messages will probably work only in the case if the recipient hasn't seen the message from the sender. Currently, WhatsApp lets users delete messages on the device level and the deleted messages remain visible to the recipient.

The new WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone also adds select multiple chat feature to the app which will allow users to select multiple chats to perform actions such as pin/unpin and mute/enable notifications.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

