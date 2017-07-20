Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp May Soon Get Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calling

 
20 July 2017
WhatsApp May Soon Get Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calling

Highlights

  • It is unclear if users can move the PIP window on screen
  • WhatsApp introduced video calling functionality last year
  • The PIP mode was spotted on version 2.17.265 of the Android app

After being a text-messaging application for long, WhatsApp last year introduced video-calling functionality to its app. It seems the this aspect of the app is now about to receive a new feature as a new picture-in-picture (PIP) mode for video-calling has now been spotted inside the version 2.17.265 of the WhatsApp app running on developer preview of Android O.

As per a tweet by WABetaInfo, which has a good track record when it comes to details of forthcoming WhatsApp features, the PIP mode inside WhatsApp app was spotted on version 2.17.265 of the Android app and was turned on by default on Android O developer preview. WABetaInfo further clarified that Android 8.0 O has a particular API that was used by WhatsApp for enabling this feature.

whatsapp video calling pip story wabetainfo WhatsApp PIP Video Calling

From the image shared of the feature in action, it is currently unclear if WhatsApp users will be able to move this PIP window around on the screen or it will stay at a fixed position. Further it is unclear if the video chat will continue in PIP mode if users switch to other apps. We might have to wait for this feature to roll out widely to get more clarity, but this definitely seems like a useful feature that can prove to be of help to all WhatsApp users on Android, if it is implemented well.

With the PIP mode, WhatsApp users will get the convenience to continue the conversations via video chat while browsing through their text messages. As this feature has been spotted on Android, we will have to wait and see if it will make its way to iPhone soon as well, though given the fact the new feature is said to be using Android O's APIs, that might be a little difficult.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp for iPhone got an update that brought features like ability to pin chats, share any file type, and more. The app was also seen to bring a hidden feature - the ability to play WhatsApp videos without leaving the app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

WhatsApp May Soon Get Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calling
 
 

