WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top

 
01 May 2017
Highlights

  • The feature is still being tested in the Android beta
  • The latest WhatsApp beta lets you pin chats on top
  • A maximum of three chats can be pinned

WhatsApp has recently been reported to be testing many new features like 'Change Number' and 'Live Location', and now the company is seen testing a new feature that allows you to pin your favourite chats to the top. The feature is being tested on Android for now, but it hints that it is set to roll out to stable versions in the near future.

Android Police was the first one to spot it, and if you're running WhatsApp beta for Android versions 2.17.162 or 2.17.163, you'll most likely be able to use it. Press on the individual / group chat you want to pin, and choose the Pin symbol from the top bar. The other options alongside Pin are Delete, Mute, and Archive. Once you pin the chat, it will remain on the top of your chat list, irrespective of your dialogue or conversation timings with the individual or group concerned. Even though you have more recent chats with other individuals and groups, you will see them after these pinned chats. WhatsApp allows you to pin a maximum number of three chats, after which it will throw a notification that 'You can only pin up to 3 chats' if you try to pin another chat.

You can also unpin these chats whenever you please, by long pressing the option, and disabling the Pin button. As mentioned, this feature is in beta and has not rolled out to stable versions yet. If you cannot wait to use these feature, sign up for the beta version on Google Play from your Android phone. Furthermore, you can also download the APK Mirror from here.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Chats, Apps, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

