WhatsApp Now Has 200 Million Monthly Active Users in India

Mobile messaging service WhatsApp on Friday announced that it has 200 million monthly active users in India.

In a post on Twitter, WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum announced the statistic, while reiterating that the company now has 1.2 billion monthly active users - a figure revealed to Gadgets 360 last week by WhatsApp Product Manager Randall Sarafa. India has been the biggest market for the instant messaging app since November last year, when it announced it had over 160 million users in India.

Separately, Brian Acton, the co-founder of WhatsApp, along with Neeraj Arora, Head of Business, WhatsApp, on Friday visited Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi to interact with the students.

The discussion focused on the ways WhatsApp can contribute to India as it is invested in building a service with high utility for millions of Indians, the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp has been rolling out updates and features to make the app more secure for its users.

The new 'Status' feature lets users share photos, GIFs or videos overlaid with drawings, emojis and a caption that will be visible to selected friends for 24 hours, before disappearing.

Users can also see who has viewed their Status update by tapping the eye icon at the bottom of any Status update.

The new feature is now available to all users across the globe on Android, iPhone, and Windows devices.

Written with inputs from IANS