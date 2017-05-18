Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Suffers Major Outage on Wednesday

 
18 May 2017
WhatsApp Suffers Major Outage on Wednesday

Highlights

  • This is the second major WhatsApp outage within a month
  • Facebook and Messenger also suffered outages earlier in May
  • The service appears to be mostly up and running now

WhatsApp suffered an outage on Wednesday in many parts of the world, with users in India also experiencing issues sending and receiving chats. The outage comes just two weeks after another global outage. Embarrassingly for Facebook, the social media giant that owns the messaging service, its own apps went down less than a week later.

As per Down Detector, a down time and issue tracking tool for websites and services that utilises crowdsourced user reports, most users (55 percent) are suffering connection issues, while 35 percent are facing problems with receiving messages, and just 10 percent are facing issues logging into the app itself. Issues began being reported at around 10:30pm IST.

At the time of writing this article, the service appeared to be up and running in India again, however, Down Detector's outage map showed users in the US, Europe, Brazil, and other parts of South America are currently affected. The Independent reports problems were experienced as far as Malaysia, apart from the UK.

The WhatsApp Messenger is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and has become an almost indispensable service for friends, family, acquaintances, and even co-workers. Any outage is keenly observed and lamented, with users being forced to resort to other apps for their services

Tags: WhatsApp, Facebook, Apps, Messenger, Outage
