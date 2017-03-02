Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab

 
02 March 2017
WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab

Photo Credit: OneTechStop

Highlights

  • The beta version bumps up to 2.17.86
  • It brings detailed chat information for Windows Phone users
  • It also introduces a new 'Size' Tab in the app

WhatsApp has introduced new features in its Windows app for beta testers. The beta version is bumped up to version 2.17.86, and it brings more information of individual chats including the number of media shared. There's also a new Size tab that tells users which chat is eating up the most space, and which chat takes up the least amount of storage in the app.

The WhatsApp beta update for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1 brings more details on individual chats in the app. By just clicking on individual chats, you get to know how many texts there are, how many photos and GIFs have been shared, and so on. There's also a new Size Tab that organizes information on the bases of photo and videos sizes shared in chats, and not number. This looks to help users delete media-heavy chats to clear up space quickly during a shortage.

The changelog reads, "Clicking on individual chats now gives you more detailed information. The Size tab contains the same data in a different order since the size is sorted by the size of Images and Text but not by the number."

Of course all of this is only available for beta testers, and you can opt to become one by heading to the Windows Store. This latest beta update is compatible only with Windows 10 Mobile, and Windows Phone 8.1 users. To download the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows users manually, head here.

WhatsApp recently brought in a major change with the introduction of the revamped 'Status'. It essentially works like Snapchat, disappearing in 24 hours, although there is no option to follow people, and you are only restricted to seeing snaps of contacts on your phone (and are on WhatsApp).

WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
 
 

