WhatsApp for Android and iPhone may look to introduce an interesting feature related to location sharing. According to a recent beta app leak, WhatsApp is working on bringing live location sharing to its app, for ease in finding people on the go. There is also a new and improved Status feature incoming in the future versions of the app.

WABetaInfo, which tracks changes to the WhatsApp beta apps, has shared screenshots of the location-sharing feature, said to be from WhatsApp beta apps for Android and iPhone. The option to share your location with friends in a group chat is shown to be working on WhatsApp beta versions 2.17.3.28 for iPhone and 2.16.399 for Android. There's a new 'Show My Friends' option that makes your live location accessible to the specified audience for a few minutes or indefinitely - whatever your preference might be.

WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let You Recall, Edit Messages After Sending Them

The tipster also claims that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that notifies users when one of their contacts changes their status message. There are a lot of improvements coming for the WhatsApp Status feature, most notably the push notification, and the ability to delete the status in 24 hours. WhatsApp for Android is tipped to get a separate tab for Statuses, joining the existing Chats, Calls, and Contacts tab. WABetaInfo also informs that Group messaging will get many tweaks in the coming days.

Apart from the live location feature, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.3.28 for iOS is pegged to bring the ability to save photos from WhatsApp into a separate folder in the camera roll by default. There's a new 'Contact Us' action button that could presumably let you send feedback to the developers directly. WhatsApp has also added the ability to send a notification to a user when he is running out of battery during live call.

The largest social IM app recently rolled out a big stable update for iPhone users introducing an increased limit of sharing media to users to 30 files. Furthermore, iPhone users recently got the ability to queue messages as well, something that Android users have been enjoying for a while.