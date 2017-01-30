Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

WhatsApp Leak Tips Live Location Sharing Feature, Overhaul of Status Messages

 
30 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp Leak Tips Live Location Sharing Feature, Overhaul of Status Messages

Highlights

  • WhatsApp iOS and Android beta both show live location sharing
  • iPhone users may get low battery notification while during a call
  • WhatsApp may also bring big changes to the Status message feature

WhatsApp for Android and iPhone may look to introduce an interesting feature related to location sharing. According to a recent beta app leak, WhatsApp is working on bringing live location sharing to its app, for ease in finding people on the go. There is also a new and improved Status feature incoming in the future versions of the app.

WABetaInfo, which tracks changes to the WhatsApp beta apps, has shared screenshots of the location-sharing feature, said to be from WhatsApp beta apps for Android and iPhone. The option to share your location with friends in a group chat is shown to be working on WhatsApp beta versions 2.17.3.28 for iPhone and 2.16.399 for Android. There's a new 'Show My Friends' option that makes your live location accessible to the specified audience for a few minutes or indefinitely - whatever your preference might be.

WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let You Recall, Edit Messages After Sending Them

The tipster also claims that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that notifies users when one of their contacts changes their status message. There are a lot of improvements coming for the WhatsApp Status feature, most notably the push notification, and the ability to delete the status in 24 hours. WhatsApp for Android is tipped to get a separate tab for Statuses, joining the existing Chats, Calls, and Contacts tab. WABetaInfo also informs that Group messaging will get many tweaks in the coming days.

whatsapp beta1 Whatsapp

Apart from the live location feature, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.3.28 for iOS is pegged to bring the ability to save photos from WhatsApp into a separate folder in the camera roll by default. There's a new 'Contact Us' action button that could presumably let you send feedback to the developers directly. WhatsApp has also added the ability to send a notification to a user when he is running out of battery during live call.

The largest social IM app recently rolled out a big stable update for iPhone users introducing an increased limit of sharing media to users to 30 files. Furthermore, iPhone users recently got the ability to queue messages as well, something that Android users have been enjoying for a while.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, Apps, Social, Live location, WhatsApp Status, Android, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Snap Said to Reveal Financials Within a Week, Ahead of Upcoming IPO
Ziox Astra Zing+
WhatsApp Leak Tips Live Location Sharing Feature, Overhaul of Status Messages
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Asks TRAI to Impose Penalty on Airtel for Misleading Ads
  2. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Case Renders Leaked; Show Off Design
  3. US Tech Firms Debate How Strongly to Protest Trump's Immigration Order
  4. Lava X41+ With 5-Inch Display, VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 8,999
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport Ceramic Body, 6GB RAM
  6. COAI Approaches TRAI Against BSNL's App-Based Calling Service
  7. Why #DeleteUber Was Trending on Twitter This Weekend
  8. Vivo V5 Plus, Lenovo K6 Power 4GB Launch, WhatsApp Update, More This Week
  9. Apple, Google, Other Tech Firms Protest Trump Immigration Order
  10. Apple Joins Group Devoted to Keeping AI Nice
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.