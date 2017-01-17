Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
WhatsApp Is Now Properly Optimised for Android Nougat's New Notification System

 
17 January 2017
WhatsApp Is Now Properly Optimised for Android Nougat's New Notification System

Highlights

  • All notifications from the relevant conversation will now be shown
  • Notifications on Android Wear improved with update as well
  • Users can download the beta version from Google Play

Even though Google showcased the fully revamped notifications system in Android Nougat several months ago, WhatsApp notifications had not been optimised for the latest version of Android till now. However, the messaging app has finally joined the bandwagon as WhatsApp now features full support for Android Nougat's notifications with beta version 2.17.13.

WhatsApp v2.17.13 beta for Android, available via the Google Play beta program, shows all unread messages from a single conversation are shown and not just the latest message unlike earlier. Your Quick Reply message will now not disappear when a new message is received from same conversation, saving users from frustration.

With the support for Android Nougat notification system, in case you receive multiple WhatsApp messages from different conversations, they will all be shown in the notification window but users can individually reply to each conversation after unbundling them one-by-one. Complete notifications support is available from both the lock screen and notification pane, though if you try to reply you will be asked to enter your pin, pattern, or fingerprint. You can check out the bundled, unbundled, and expanded views below.

The full support for Android Nougat notifications was spotted by Android Police, which notes that v2.17.13 shows the features on devices running both Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 7.1 Nougat. Further, the update improves the notifications shown on wearable devices running Android Wear, making them readable while also improving the replying feature, the report notes.

In order to become a WhatsApp Android beta tester via Google Play, users have to go to WhatsApp's listing page on Google Play store and choose the I'm in option from Become a beta tester section.

WhatsApp recently denied reports that claimed that the messaging app's encrypted messages can be read or intercepted.

Tags: WhatsApp Notifications, Apps, Android, Social, Android Nougat, Google
