WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and a Reply Shortcut

 
07 June 2017
WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and a Reply Shortcut

Highlights

  • The update bumps iPhone version to 2.17.30
  • There are five colour filters added for now
  • Automatic album feature organises your chat window

WhatsApp has updated its iPhone app to help customise your images, help organise photos you send and receive, and improve messaging. WhatsApp v2.17.30 for iPhone introduces photo filters, automatic albums, and a new reply shortcut as well.

WhatsApp has added the ability to add colour filters to the media that you send in chats. Head to WhatsApp, go to the individual or group chat that you want to send the media to, capture or select a photo, video, or GIF, and swipe up. Swiping up will pull out five photo filters that you can choose from. These are Pop, B&W, Cool, Film, and Chrome, but we expect WhatsApp to add more in the future.

Earlier, when you used to send multiple photos to a chat, it showed up in a series one below the other, often making you scroll a lot. Now, to make things more organised, WhatsApp automatically groups multiple photos that you send or receive into a photo album to avoid wastage of chat space and scroll.

Lastly, a new gesture has been added to enable quick replies in iOS chats. Now you can choose to reply to an individual just by swiping right on a specific text in chats. This reply shortcut will be particularly useful in group chats where you speak to multiple users at once.

whatsapp iphone update v2 17 30 gadgets 360 WhatsApp

"When users send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos, they will automatically be grouped together as an album, creating a tile display within messages. When users tap on the album, they will see the collection of photos and videos in full screen," the company said in a statement.

These features have rolled out to iOS users only for now, and there’s no word on when Android users will receive it. The update has already arrived in the App Store, and you can download it for free from there.

Tags: WhatsApp, Apps, WhatsApp Album Filter, Social
Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and a Reply Shortcut
 
 

