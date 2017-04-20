Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Group Admins Legally Responsible for Shared Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order

 
20 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp Group Admins Legally Responsible for Shared Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order

Highlights

  • Order said to be issued by Varanasi DM and SSP
  • WhatsApp group admins most deny offensive posts and remove member
  • Inaction can result in legal action against WhatsApp group admins

If you are like most people in India, you are probably part of multiple WhatsApp groups, where you receive dozens, if not hundreds, of message every day. While many of these WhatsApp messages are harmless - some may call them annoying - forwards, you would've no doubt received 'news' stories that don't quite seem right, but you end up forwarding them to another WhatsApp group anyway because they seemed interesting. If this sounds familiar, think twice before doing it again, or you, and the admin of the group where you share that message could be in trouble.

PTI reports that a joint order issued by Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari says that any factually incorrect, rumour or misleading information on a social media group could result in an FIR against the group administrator.

If any statement is made by a group member which is fake, can cause religious disharmony, or rumour, the group admin must deny it on the group and remove the member from the group, the order said.

"In the event of inaction from the group admin, he or she will be considered guilty and action will be taken against the group admin," it said. Such a post must also be reported to the nearest police station so that action can be taken against the member under the law, it added.

Considering this issue, directives are being issued to social media groups, WhatsApp and Facebook group administrators and members, the order said. It directed that social media group administrators should be ready to bear the responsibility and ownership of the groups. The administrator must include only those members who are personally known to him or her, the order added.

"There are several groups on social media which are named on news groups and also groups with other names which are propagating news and information which is not authentic. These are being forwarded without cross checking," it said.

The order, issued on Wednesday, says while freedom of expression on social media is important, it also comes with a responsibility.

The administration has directed that no statement or post which can hurt religious sentiments should be forwarded to any other group or person else legal action will be taken.

It also directs that case under cyber crime law, Information Technology Act and IPC will be filed in case of violation of these guidelines.

The order also makes it clear that orders of the Supreme Court and various high courts will be considered while initiating action.

Written with PTI inputs

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Review
Gionee A1
WhatsApp Group Admins Legally Responsible for Shared Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Admins Could Face FIR for Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  3. From Mi 1S to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  5. How to Switch to a New Gmail Account
  6. Micromax Dual 5 Review
  7. US-Russian Crew Blasts Off for Space Station With One Empty Seat
  8. Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Nougat Update in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  10. LG Offering 20 Percent Discount on V20 to Celebrate 20 Years in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.