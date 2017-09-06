Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

06 September 2017
Highlights

  • WhatsApp is testing features letting businesses chat with clients
  • Business profiles have a badge similar to verified profiles on Facebook
  • WhatsApp confirmed it plans to charge businesses

Facebook is gearing up to make money from WhatsApp, the messaging service used by more than a billion people every day

WhatsApp will be testing new features to make it easier for people to communicate with businesses they want to reach on WhatsApp, the messaging service said in a blog post.

"We're building and testing new tools via a free WhatsApp Business app for small companies and an enterprise solution for bigger companies operating at a large scale with a global base of customers, like airlines, e-commerce sites, and banks," according to the blog post.

WhatsApp has already started a pilot program that would feature a green badge next to a business contact, indicating that the business was verified by the messaging service.

"We do intend on charging businesses in the future," Chief Operating Officer Matt Idema told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

WhatsApp Business Messaging Service Testing Begins in India, BookMyShow a Client

Reuters had reported in March that a potential revenue source for WhatsApp was to charge businesses that want to contact customers, citing company documents.

Started in 2009, WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook for an eye-popping $22 billion in 2014. While WhatsApp had little revenue at the time of the deal, the purchase price was slightly more than the market value of Sony Corp.

Facebook has not focused on WhatsApp so far. The social network had started showing ads inside its Messenger app in July to further monetise the chat service.

Idema declined to describe the paid features or say when they would make their debut, according to the WSJ report. "We don't have the details of monetisation figured out," he told the Journal.

" We'll be listening carefully to feedback during our test phase and keeping people informed as we make these tools more widely available," WhatsApp said in the blog post.

