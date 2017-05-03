Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp for Android Gets Separate Video Calling Button, Relocates Attachment Button

 
03 May 2017
WhatsApp has quietly released a new stable update for Android users that brings some tweaks to the UI. Most notable among them is a new video call button and the relocation of the attachment button. You'll be able to see the changes when you receive the latest stable update (v2.17.146), which is rolling out via Google Play.

The new additions to WhatsApp were first reported earlier in March when they showed up for beta users (v2.17.93). WhatsApp is trying to bring its video calling functionality to the front by giving it a separate icon, which is now placed next to the new dedicated voice calling button on the top right side of the chat. Earlier, the video calling feature was hidden within or grouped with the voice calling button, and one would need to tap twice in order to choose video calling from a pop-up menu.

The video calling button on the top also replaces the attachment button, which is now relocated to the bottom within the text bar. You'll see the little attachment feature right next to the camera icon in the text bar. Notably, the text bar too gets a new look with rounded corners rather than the square-shaped box of old.

WhatsApp new UI tweaks don't scream out change, but are minimalistic in nature, similar to Google's Material Design philosophy that is being tried out for YouTube. The new UI also makes it look similar to WhatsApp on iPhone, which already has had a separate video calling button, as well as an attachment button on the bottom text bar for a while now.

It was also reported earlier this week that WhatsApp is testing out a new pinning feature that lets you pin favorite chats to the top of the chat list. This feature is part of a new update for Android beta users (version 2.17.162 or 2.17.163) and is yet to get a stable release.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

Sanket Vijayasarathy

