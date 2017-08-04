Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Tests Facebook-Style Coloured Text Status Feature: Report

 
04 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp Tests Facebook-Style Coloured Text Status Feature: Report

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is now testing coloured text status feature
  • The feature was spotted in Android beta v2.17.291
  • This feature was first introduced in Facebook last year

Late last year, Facebook started rolling out coloured statuses on its Android app that allowed users to write their status update with a colourful background, font, and emoji combination. Now, the same feature has been spotted on WhatsApp as well, and while currently it's in beta, it can be expected to arrive for all users soon.

Android Police was first tipped about this feature, and it is showing up in Android beta version 2.17.291. The report states that even though you might be on this latest version on the WhatsApp Android beta app, it is possible that you may not see this feature. It is presumably a server side switch from WhatsApp's end, so only select users are seeing it now even in beta. We can't see it either. In any case, few users are now seeing a floating pen icon in the Status tab at the bottom of the screen, right above the camera icon. Clicking on the pen icon brings up the option to type a status, choose a font, emoji, and the background colour as well.

whatsappstatus androidpolice main WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Android Police

When you're done writing the status and making the necessary changes, you can then hit the green arrow key to send the text status, just like how you send media content now. The status will then be published on WhatsApp for all your contacts to see.

whatsappstatus androidpolice mainq WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Android Police

The revamped WhatsApp Status feature was launched in February, and has managed to achieve more than 250 million daily active users in such a short span, much more than what Snapchat itself enjoys currently.

You can check if you're seeing this coloured text status feature by enrolling yourself for the Android beta program, and updating to the latest version. Alternatively, you can download the latest APK Mirror from here.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta Android, WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp Coloured Status, WhatsApp Text Status, Apps, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

This Website Lets You Check Password Strength Against 320 Million Leaked Passwords
WhatsApp Tests Facebook-Style Coloured Text Status Feature: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers Announced: Deals on iPhones, TVs & More
  2. Lenovo to Ditch Vibe Pure UI for Stock Android, Starting With K8 Note
  3. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data at Rs. 74 With New Rakhi Plan
  4. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Has Leaked Online
  5. Google Offered to Buy Snapchat Parent for $30 Billion: Report
  6. Nokia 8 Spotted Running Android 8.0.0, Nokia 2 Photos Leaked
  7. iPhone Case That Runs Android, Offers Dual-SIM Support Launched in India
  8. Coolpad Note 5 Lite C With Android 7.1 Nougat Launched at Rs. 7,777
  9. Samsung Launches Flip Phone With Dual Full-HD Displays
  10. iPhone SE Available for as Low as Rs. 19,990 on Paytm Mall
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.