WhatsApp Gets Media Bundling, Refreshed Call Screen: Report

 
26 June 2017
WhatsApp Gets Media Bundling, Refreshed Call Screen: Report

Highlights

  • We don't yet see the new features, despite being on the beta
  • Users can now share media files as a bundle, reports claim
  • WhatsApp call screen is said to have been refreshed as well

Last week, WhatsApp slowly started rolling out the ability to share files of any type, and now, users of the Android beta report that one new feature (media bundling) has been added alongside one aesthetic change (a new call screen).

As per a report by Android Police, WhatsApp beta for Android users are reporting seeing a change in the way photo bundles will be shown to the sender and recipient. WhatsApp users can send a bunch of photos to their friends, who will receive them as a bundle and not as before, one after another. The new feature refines the sharing of multiple photos on the platform. The feature also indicates that WhatsApp will give more room for shared photos.

The new update also brings minor change to the WhatsApp call screen where users will now have to swipe up instead of sideways to pick up a call.

Unfortunately, despite running the latest WhatsApp for Android beta, we don't see the above two features. Android Police reports that the ability to share any file type is slowly rolling out to stable users of the app, and notably, we haven't received that feature yet either.

To recall, last week, WhatsApp was reported to be rolling support for sharing of all types of files (including archives) on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone with a limited number of users, removing any hindrance of file sharing on WhatsApp.

