WhatsApp for Android users are finally receiving new features like support for all types of file transfers (including archives) and shared media bundling. Notably, these new WhatsApp features were seen previously on the Android beta, and are now are rolling out to general users using the stable app.

WhatsApp for Android users can now head to Google Play to download the latest version of the app. Apart from support for all file types and media bundling, the latest WhatsApp's update also enables text formatting in the chat. When typing text in a chat window, users can now tap and hold to select the text to easily bold, strikethrough, or italicise. The feature was available earlier to beta users.

Last month, WhatsApp started testing support for all types of file transfers on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone with a limited number of users, removing any hindrance of file sharing on WhatsApp.

Several beta users last month also started receiving new shared media bundling feature. WhatsApp users will now be able to send a bunch of photos to their friends, who will receive them bundled as an album and not as before, one after another. With the new update, once a user opens an album, all images are shown on a single page. The feature also indicates that WhatsApp will give more room for shared photos. This WhatsApp feature was rolled out to iPhone users last month, and refines the sharing of multiple photos on the platform.

The new WhatsApp for Android update also brings minor change to the WhatsApp call screen where users will now have to swipe up instead of sideways to pick up a call. The revamped WhatsApp call screen was also spotted last month.