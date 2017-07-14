Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp for Android Gets Any File Transfers, Shared Media Bundling in Stable Release

 
14 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WhatsApp for Android Gets Any File Transfers, Shared Media Bundling in Stable Release

Highlights

  • New WhatsApp for Android update available for all
  • Brings support for sharing all file types via WhatsApp
  • The new update also revamps WhatsApp call screen

WhatsApp for Android users are finally receiving new features like support for all types of file transfers (including archives) and shared media bundling. Notably, these new WhatsApp features were seen previously on the Android beta, and are now are rolling out to general users using the stable app.

WhatsApp for Android users can now head to Google Play to download the latest version of the app. Apart from support for all file types and media bundling, the latest WhatsApp's update also enables text formatting in the chat. When typing text in a chat window, users can now tap and hold to select the text to easily bold, strikethrough, or italicise. The feature was available earlier to beta users.

Last month, WhatsApp started testing support for all types of file transfers on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone with a limited number of users, removing any hindrance of file sharing on WhatsApp.

Several beta users last month also started receiving new shared media bundling feature. WhatsApp users will now be able to send a bunch of photos to their friends, who will receive them bundled as an album and not as before, one after another. With the new update, once a user opens an album, all images are shown on a single page. The feature also indicates that WhatsApp will give more room for shared photos. This WhatsApp feature was rolled out to iPhone users last month, and refines the sharing of multiple photos on the platform.

The new WhatsApp for Android update also brings minor change to the WhatsApp call screen where users will now have to swipe up instead of sideways to pick up a call. The revamped WhatsApp call screen was also spotted last month.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, Apps
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Apple's Billion Devices Give Augmented Reality Edge Over Google
WhatsApp for Android Gets Any File Transfers, Shared Media Bundling in Stable Release
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 to Go Up for Pre-Orders Today
  2. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale via Amazon India on August 23, Registrations Open
  3. NanoPhone 'Smallest Phone in the World' Launched in India
  4. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  5. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  6. A Definitive List of AI Startups That Have Been Acquired by Tech Giants
  7. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  8. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 9,999
  9. Aircel Offers 84GB Data, Unlimited Calls With New Rs. 348 Pack
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Any File Type, Bundle Shared Media
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.