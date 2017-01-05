Vine to Transform Into Vine Camera App on January 17

Twitter announced in October that it would be shutting down its Vine app for good. Soon after, reports of a sale also started to fly around. However, Twitter later clarified the situation and announced that it will convert the Vine app into a pared-down camera app, called Vine Camera. Now, the company has confirmed, that the Vine app will shut down on January 17, transforming itself into Vine Camera.

On the specified date, the Vine app will transform itself into Vine Camera. The Vine Camera will make 6.5 second looping videos and post them to Twitter, or save them to your camera roll. Apart from that, you will not be able to do anything else. You won't be able to download Vines, nor will you be able to share it to Vine Community. The community, Vine confirms, will be shuttered down.

On its FAQ page , it explains that all the old Vines will be archived for leisure scrolling. "In January, we will transition the website to an archive of Vines that were created through the Vine app, so you can continue to browse Vines," the company notes.

If you are a regular Vine user and want to download your Vines before it disappears from the app, its best you download them before January 17. Folks at Vine have been kind enough to explain the process on the FAQ page, and you can refer to it if the need be.

Just as a small tribute to Vine creators, the company has announced that once the app shuts down, all videos shared on Twitter that are less than 6.5 seconds will loop automatically.