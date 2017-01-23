Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vine Archive Is Now Live; Allows You to View All Vines Created Since 2013

 
23 January 2017
Vine Archive Is Now Live; Allows You to View All Vines Created Since 2013

Highlights

  • Users can browse through Vines according to their categories
  • Users can choose to search for Vines using their upload year
  • Twitter recently started looping short video clips itself

Even though Vine app was converted into a pared-down camera app just recently, those users who want to indulge in nostalgia can now see all Vines available on the site since 2013 with the help of company's Vine Archive, which has now gone live on its official website.

Vine had previously said that the company will make the previously made Vines available on the website for the users to view.

Interestingly, users can search for the Vines either by the year that they were uploaded or by their category. The categories mentioned on the site include Animals, Art, Comedy, Edits, Music & Dance, Sports, and Weird. Users can also choose to browse the Vines through categories Editor's Picks, and Playlists such as "Do It For The Vine", "Bruh", and others, as per the report. Users can also search for their favourite Vines by searching the name of their creator's user name in the community section.

In case browsing through the archive is not enough, Twitter itself recently started looping all videos that have duration shorter than 6.5 seconds.

To recall, Twitter announced in October last year that it would be discontinuing it video-sharing mobile app Vine as a cost-cutting measure. There were reports that the company was considering a sale of the service instead of discontinuation but Twitter went ahead to announce earlier this month that it will be converting the app into Vine Camera on January 17.

Vine Archive Is Now Live; Allows You to View All Vines Created Since 2013
 
 

