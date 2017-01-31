Popular messaging service Viber has announced that the company will help connect people who have been impacted by US President Donald Trump's immigration order by offering free calls to landlines and mobiles between these seven countries and the US. As part of this initiative, users will be able make free international calls through company's Viber Out service to and from the impacted countries.

"We connect people - no matter where they're from. Calls to any landline or mobile between US and Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Somalia are now free," the company said in its announcement tweet.

This initiative from the company comes in response to a recent executive order by US President Donald Trump that bars entry to the US for anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days.

"Viber has always been committed to enabling people to connect freely and securely whenever and wherever they are. Under the current circumstances, we feel obligated to enable our users to remain close even when apart," Viber COO Michael Shmilov was quoted as saying in a The Next Web report.

Notably, this offering from Viber wouldn't help people from the banned nations who are currently stranded in other countries as free calling to landlines and mobiles is just limited between the US and aforementioned countries. Apart from Viber, home-rental service Airbnb has also announced that the company is providing free housing (on temporary basis) to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US.

Recently, several top US tech firms including Apple, Google, and Facebook expressed their concerns about Trump's policy. The companies from Silicon Valley are believed to be contemplating the manner of their protest against the latest immigration order.