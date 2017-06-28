If you are a fan of Assassin's Creed, we have good news for you as Ubisoft on Tuesday announced its upcoming free-to-play strategy RPG based on the franchise called Assassin's Creed Rebellion. The company announced that the game was developed in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive studio and will be made available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Assassin's Creed Rebellion will be based in 15th century Spain and Ubisoft says that it offers familiar faces in a new light while remaining faithful to the series. "Giving players the chance to build their own Assassin Brotherhood, manage a fortress, and engage in covert missions against the Templars, Assassin's Creed Rebellion brings together a roster of more than 40 assassins," the company said in its blog post.

Apart from familiar assassins including Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, Claudia, and Machiavelli, players will have 20 new unlockable characters within the game that have been specifically created for the upcoming mobile videogame. "Set in Spain during the height of the Inquisition, Assassin's Creed Rebellion lets you build out your Brotherhood HQ with new rooms that enable you to train your Assassins and craft new items and equipment," Ubisoft says.

The Assassin's Creed Rebellion is currently in development, but will be "coming soon" to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android platforms, as per Ubisoft. The game has been optimised for Android devices with at least 2GB of RAM and running Android 4.1 or later. In case of iOS, the game has been recommended for devices running iOS 8 or later.