Uber's Lost & Found India Index Reveals the Most Unique Items Left Behind in Cabs

 
30 March 2017
Highlights

  • Saturday listed as most common day when items are reported as lost
  • Puppies among the most unique items forgotten during Uber rides
  • Cheque worth Rs. 15 lakhs among the unique forgotten items

Uber ride-hailing service has slowly become one of the most commonly availed ride services in urban India, and today the company has released an interesting index that lists the most forgetful cities, the most commonly lost items, and more in the country. It's calling it the Uber Lost & Found India Index.

In terms of most forgetful cities (meaning most number of lost item cases) in the country, Bengaluru has topped the list followed by New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Expectedly, the most common day to report items as lost in the country is Saturday while most common dates in the year for these reports revolve around New Year and Christmas Eve.

Most number of cases for lost items were reported last year in December. The most interesting aspect of the list comes when Uber mentions the most unique items that were lost during Uber rides in India. As per the list released by the company, someone forgot a Rs. 15 lakhs cheque, puppies, keyboards, expensive watch, and even a cabbage.

The list for the most common items includes phones, rings, keys, wallets, chargers etc.

Following are the lists mentioned in Uber's 'Lost & Found' India Index:

Most forgetful Indian Cities

1. Bengaluru

2. New Delhi

3. Mumbai

4. Hyderabad

5. Kolkata

Most common days to report items as lost (in India):

1. Saturday

2. Friday

3. Sunday

Most forgetful day in 2016 (days maximum items were reported as lost in India):

1. December 31

2. December 11

3. December 27

4. November 27

5. December 12

Most forgetful week in 2016 (week maximum items were reported as lost in India):

6. Week of December 26

7. Week of December 19

8. Week of November 21

9. Week of December 12

10. Week of December 5

Most forgetful month in 2016 (month maximum items were reported as lost in India)

December

Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in India:

1. Cheque worth 15 Lakhs

2. Keyboard

3. Puppies

4. Expensive watch

5. Expensive footwear

6. Liquor bottles

7. Wooden Planks

8. Cabbage

9. Grocery bags

10. Cricket Bats

Most Common Items Forgotten in Ubers in India:

1. Phone

2. Ring

3. Keys

4. Wallet

5. Hats/Caps

6. Purse/ Bags

7. License / ID

8. Dongles

9. Charger

10. Sunglasses

