Last week, Uber had announced the launch of a new feature called UberPASS in select cities as a pilot. Now, the company has started rolling out the option to users. With UberPASS, you pay a flat fee to ride, with no cancellation fees or subscription - however, at least during the current pilot, you have to complete a minimum number of rides this week, to continue accessing it next week. The UberPASS fares are being applied to UberGO rides, and don't apply on shared rides, or higher car categories.

The UberPASS feature is being rolled out to users in a phased manner - the only way to access it is if Uber sends you an email or SMS alert. After that, you can select it while booking the car.

According to the company, select riders will receive an email to unlock the feature. There is no specific eligibility criteria, but about 10 percent of riders in the four cities will get access to UberPASS. These riders will then get offers (which could include flat fares) on UberGO rides, which would vary from city to city. This in turn would unlock UberPASS.

In Mumbai, for Rs. 99, you can take an Uber for up to 8km, and Rs. 159 for 8-15km. As mentioned above, there are no cancellation charges or subscription fees with UberPASS, and no promo code either; UberPASS is simply an option in the ride types, along with UberX and UberGO.

In Bengaluru, the company is offering fares of Rs. 49 for 6km, and Rs. 99 for up to 12km. An Uber representative who spoke to us said it wouldn't be able to share a city-specific breakup, but it appears that the Chennai fee is Rs. 100, and it's pointed out that actual drop location and pickup location must be entered correctly - changes could mean that the flat fee does not apply.