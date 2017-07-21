Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

UberMOTO Bike-Sharing Service Launched in Noida, Ghaziabad

 
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
UberMOTO Bike-Sharing Service Launched in Noida, Ghaziabad

Aiming to provide last-mile connectivity to riders in the NCR region, Uber on Friday launched its bike-sharing product UberMOTO in Noida and Ghaziabad. With the launch, the company said it has completed 'NCR encirclement' - as it is already available in Gurugram and Faridabad. UberMOTO gives riders affordable ride through the Uber app, with fares as low as Rs. 10.

Riders receive driver and bike details and the product also includes standard safety features like GPS tracking, two-way feedback and the ability to share trip details with family and friends.

Uber in a statement added that for now, UberMOTO is currently limited to certain parts of Noida and Ghaziabad, however, it intends to expand it to more areas of the cities in the coming months.

"I am excited about the launch of uberMOTO in Noida and Ghaziabad. It's a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the cities and we are thankful to the government for supporting this vision towards solving for mobility needs and creating economic opportunities. With the launch in Noida and Ghaziabad, we aim to give riders an opportunity to travel smartly across NCR without worrying about issues like traffic, congestion and last mile connectivity," said Prabhjeet Singh, General Manager, Delhi NCR and North India, Uber, in a statement.

UberMOTO completed one year in India this July with over 2 million trips undertaken so far - the company says it is especially well suited for first mile/ last mile connectivity. The service was so far available in five Indian cities - Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Abroad, the service is popular in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, UberMOTO, Apps, Ride Hailing App, Transportation, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bike Sharing App
Moto Z2 Force Leaked in Images, Said to Be Thinner Than Predecessor With Smaller Battery
UberMOTO Bike-Sharing Service Launched in Noida, Ghaziabad
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  2. Jio Phone Is Missing This Big Feature and It Comes With Daily Data Limits
  3. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Launched: Your 5 Point Guide
  4. Jio Phone Offers Free Calls, Unlimited 4G & a Whole Lot More for 'Free'
  5. Jio Phone, 'Effectively Free', Launched By Mukesh Ambani: Highlights
  6. Jio Phone Plans Start at Rs. 153 Per Month, Jio Phone TV-Cable Announced
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Review
  8. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  9. LG Q8 Water Resistant Smartphone With Snapdragon 820 SoC Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.