UberMOTO Bike-Sharing Service Launched in Noida, Ghaziabad

Aiming to provide last-mile connectivity to riders in the NCR region, Uber on Friday launched its bike-sharing product UberMOTO in Noida and Ghaziabad. With the launch, the company said it has completed 'NCR encirclement' - as it is already available in Gurugram and Faridabad. UberMOTO gives riders affordable ride through the Uber app, with fares as low as Rs. 10.

Riders receive driver and bike details and the product also includes standard safety features like GPS tracking, two-way feedback and the ability to share trip details with family and friends.

Uber in a statement added that for now, UberMOTO is currently limited to certain parts of Noida and Ghaziabad, however, it intends to expand it to more areas of the cities in the coming months.

"I am excited about the launch of uberMOTO in Noida and Ghaziabad. It's a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the cities and we are thankful to the government for supporting this vision towards solving for mobility needs and creating economic opportunities. With the launch in Noida and Ghaziabad, we aim to give riders an opportunity to travel smartly across NCR without worrying about issues like traffic, congestion and last mile connectivity," said Prabhjeet Singh, General Manager, Delhi NCR and North India, Uber, in a statement.

UberMOTO completed one year in India this July with over 2 million trips undertaken so far - the company says it is especially well suited for first mile/ last mile connectivity. The service was so far available in five Indian cities - Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Abroad, the service is popular in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Written with inputs from IANS