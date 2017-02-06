UberHIRE Launched in India, Lets You Book a Cab for Up to 12 Hours

After a successful pilot run in Kochi, Uber has launched its time-based on-demand offering UberHIRE for nine Indian cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vizag, and Nagpur, with more cities slated for launch in the weeks to come.

In order to avail this new feature, users need to open the Uber app on their mobile and slide over to the UberHIRE option. Then, they are required to set their pickup location and request the ride.

The minimum fare for UberHIRE ranges between Rs. 449 - Rs. 649 for 2 hours and up to 30km. Further, users can hold their Uber ride up to a maximum duration of 12 hours. After this point, riders will be charged Rs. 2 per minute and Rs. 12 per kilometre - pricing and cancellation charges will vary from city to city, Uber said. At the end of the trip, the total fare is calculated based on the distance and duration of the trip.

Uber has clarified that dynamic pricing will not apply to its UberHIRE service. The ride-haling service says that UberHire is perfect for travellers exploring a new city, senior citizens who need to make trips punctuated with multiple stop overs, or for business travellers who have multiple meetings. Uber says that it provides a convenient option while ensuring it is economical for everyone.

"Our technology makes it possible for us to create specialized solutions that can help users have access to reliable transportation at affordable prices. UberHIRE is one such product that addresses the unique commuting needs of riders in India, especially that of tourists, business travellers, senior citizens, and working professionals by letting them book an Uber and use it for upto 12 hours," Apurva Dalal, head of engineering at Uber India, was quoted as saying in the release.