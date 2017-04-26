Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Updates Ratings System, Makes it Easier to Find Your Rating

 
26 April 2017
Uber Updates Ratings System, Makes it Easier to Find Your Rating

Highlights

  • Uber rating system is being overhauled
  • Riders can see their ratings with in the menu screen now
  • Drivers will be shielded from poor ratings in Pool trips

Taxi-hailing app Uber has announced an update to its ratings system that makes it easier for passengers to find their own rating. Moreover, the update also makes the ratings for UberPool rides “fairer” for the drivers, as it shields them from getting low rating in case passengers were unhappy with the trip for reasons not in the driver’s control.

With the new Uber update, users will be able to find their Uber rating right below their name when they open the menu using the hamburger icon. Before the update, they had to dig through their Account and Payment Options to find the rating. Regarding the move, Uber said in a statement, “We hope this update will remind riders that mutual respect is an important part of our Community Guidelines.”

The other change in the rating system is changing the way UberPool ratings work. Drivers may get a bad rating because of factors such as a long route or unruly co-passengers, factors they cannot change on their own. To address this, the Uber app will show additional reasons for a bad trip anytime a Pool ride gets less than 5 stars from customers. And when the reason is something like the route or co-rider behaviour, the bad rating will not be counted toward the driver’s average.

Uber Ratings Uber Ratings

Mike Truong and Ronak Trivedi, Product Managers, Uber in a blog post, said, “We've heard from drivers, however, that we need to do more to make our rating system fairer. Using this feedback, we’ve made two updates to the rating system, both of which are rolling out globally starting today.”

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, UberPool, Uber Rating, Uber India
Uber Updates Ratings System, Makes it Easier to Find Your Rating
 
 

