Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Uber to Invest More Than $60 Million in Sao Paulo Support Centre

 
18 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber to Invest More Than $60 Million in Sao Paulo Support Centre

Ride-hailing service Uber inaugurated a support centre in Brazil's biggest city on Tuesday with plans to invest BRL 200 million ($62 million) and create 2,000 jobs, underscoring an aggressive growth strategy in Latin America's biggest nation.

The new facility in Sao Paulo may employ up to 7,000 people by the end of the year, providing technical support for around 9 million users in Brazil along with thousands of drivers, the company said in a statement.

Uber's latest investment in Brazil comes just weeks after Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing company, announced it was investing more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 679 crores) in Brazilian company 99, an on-demand taxi and ride-sharing service.

After a bruising battle in China, Uber agreed in August to sell its unit there to Didi, which is also investing $1 billion in San Francisco-based Uber Technologies in the deal.

Didi has also formed an alliance with Lyft in the United States, India's ride service Ola and Southeast Asian startup Grab in an effort to compete with Uber's global dominance.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Uber, Apps, Uber Brazil
Vine Turns Into Basic 'Vine Camera' App, Twitter Now Loops All Videos Under 6.5 Seconds
Toshiba Mulls Chip Business Stake Sale to Western Digital: Report
Micromax Bolt Q381
Uber to Invest More Than $60 Million in Sao Paulo Support Centre
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Nokia 6 Gets Over 1 Million Registrations Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale
  3. Vodafone Offers 4GB 4G Data at Rs. 250, 22GB at Rs. 999 Per Month
  4. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  6. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Ship in 3 Variants, Launch Expected at MWC 2017
  8. Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart, Jio Subscribers, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX Evo Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Website
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.