Uber has announced an all-new Privacy Settings menu in the app which will offer more controls to the user. The company says that the new feature has been added to make the app "simple and easy to use" for users.

The Uber app will in the coming next few weeks receiving the new Privacy Settings menu that will give "improved controls access" to users at one place inside the app. "Simple explanations accompany each control to help you understand when information is shared with us and how it's used," said Uber in a statement.

With the new setting added, users can change app preferences for location, mobile notifications, and account deletion. "We're adding a dedicated menu in the app called 'Privacy Settings' where all current and future privacy-related controls can be found in one place, including the existing 'Remove Stored Contacts' setting," said John Flynn, Chief Information Security Officer in a blog post.

One of the biggest improvements touted is for Account Deletion. Uber will enable a "self-service deletion process" inside the app making it easier for users to delete their accounts. The process will not require contacting Uber support. In case a user feels to re-activate the Uber account, they can do so within 30 days. Uber will deactivate the account and permanently delete after 30 days once the user opts to delete their account.

Users can now change preference for trip related location. Uber notes that it collects device information when the app is open and from the time of trip request through five minutes after the trip ends for improved pickups and drop offs. Users can now even opt for Don't use location where users will be able to use Uber with locations services turned off but some features may be limited.

For mobile notifications, users will soon control which push notifications they receive from Uber on the phone including trip status alerts and discount updates.

The new account deletion feature improvements come after the #DeleteUber campaign picked up speed on social media few months back, after sexual harassment claims from former employees. A Uber spokesperson however has denied that the new feature has anything to do with previous incidents, and adds that the new features were being developed for months now. "We've been working on improving this [account deletion] experience for more than a year," an Uber spokesperson told The Verge.