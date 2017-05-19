Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber to Appeal Arbitration Ruling in Self Driving Car Lawsuit

 
19 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber to Appeal Arbitration Ruling in Self Driving Car Lawsuit

Uber will appeal a judge's order rejecting its attempt to arbitrate a high profile trade secrets lawsuit against Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit, according to a court filing on Thursday.

US District Judge William Alsup last week ruled that Waymo's lawsuit should not be heard in a private forum, and instead should continue to be litigated in San Francisco federal court.

The case, which pits two companies battling to dominate the fast-growing field of self-driving cars, hinges on files that Waymo alleges engineer Anthony Levandowski stole before leaving the company. Waymo claims the information made its way into Uber's Lidar system, a key sensor technology in self-driving cars.

Levandowski left Waymo in January 2016 and started Otto, a self-driving truck startup that Uber bought for $680 million in August. He had until last month run Uber's self-driving car division, before stepping aside from those responsibilities pending the court case.

Alsup also issued an injunction ordering Uber to keep Levandowski away from work involving Lidar, to prevent him and all other employees from using the materials and to return them to Waymo by May 31.

Uber has not yet said in court papers whether it plans to appeal the injunction. An Uber spokesman declined to comment.

A spokesman for Waymo criticised Uber's decision to appeal the order on arbitration.

"Uber's appeal is a blatant attempt to hide their misconduct from the public," the Waymo spokesman said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, Waymo, Self Driving Cars, Otto, Waymo Sues Uber, Transportation
WannaCry Ransomware: Indians Report Spike in Cyber-Attacks, Government Says Damage Contained
Uber to Appeal Arbitration Ruling in Self Driving Car Lawsuit
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. Oppo A77 With 4GB RAM, 3200mAh Battery Launched
  2. Nokia 3310 Will Go on Sale in India Today
  3. OnePlus 5 Prototype Leaked in Images, Revealing New Design
  4. How to Install Android O Beta and Everything Else You Need to Know
  5. 777888999 Number Hoax Call - What Is It All About?
  6. Indians Report Spike in Ransomware, Government Says Damage Contained
  7. Airtel's New Broadband Plans Offer Up to Twice the Data at the Same Price
  8. Android O Beta Is Now Available Globally
  9. Zomato Says 'Cooperative' Hacker Will Take Stolen Data Off the Dark Web
  10. Karnataka Government Assures Apple of Full Support for Manufacturing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.