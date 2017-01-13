Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked From Within Google Maps - Even if You Don't Have Uber App Installed

 
13 January 2017
Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked From Within Google Maps - Even if You Don't Have Uber App Installed

Highlights

  • Users can now book an Uber directly within Google Maps
  • Biggest advantage is users don't need Uber app on the device
  • Feature to be available on both Android and iOS

Google, until now, allowed users to book an Uber or other taxi hailing services like Ola from Google Search or Maps app. However, users were directed to the respective taxi-hailing apps in order to complete the booking process. The latest Google Maps and Uber integration will allow users to book an Uber, complete the ride, and pay for it, all without having to leave the Google Maps app. Google has confirmed that this feature will be available to users across the world on both Android and iOS.

One of the biggest advantages of the new integration is that users can book an Uber from Google Maps app even if they don't have the Uber app installed on the device. In this case, users will however be required to sign-in to their existing Uber account or (if required) create a new one. Google says that users can now even track driver on the map, and connect with the driver - all within the Google Maps app. This integration is exclusive to Google and not available with other ride hailing services, which will continue to be available as options in the Maps before. There is a bit of a change in how they are listed though.

google maps uber integration google

"Instead of a long list of ride service providers and ride options, you'll see the map you know and love, along with a carousel of ride service providers in your area," Sara McKinley Torti, Senior Product Manager at Google wrote in a blog post explaining the new changes. "Just tap on your preferred provider to see a complete list of ride options and special offers or promotions."

As mentioned earlier, the changes are rolling out globally but there isn't an exact timeline on when they will be available in India and other markets.

To recall, Google Maps started showing Uber as a travel option in 2015.

Tags: Google, Google Maps, Uber
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Apple Raises Apple TV App Size Limit to 4GB
