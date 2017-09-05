Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Protests Disrupt Major Chilean Airport

 
05 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber Protests Disrupt Major Chilean Airport

Highlights

  • Taxi drivers protested the growth of mobile ride hailing apps like Uber
  • Television images showed traffic backed up for miles
  • Santiago-based LATAM Airlines and Sky suffered delays

Taxi drivers protesting the growth of mobile ride hailing applications such as Uber and Cabify blocked the main road to Chile's principal airport in capital Santiago on Monday, wreaking havoc on travelers' plans.

Television images showed traffic backed up for miles (kilometers), while many passengers resorted to walking along the highway.

Santiago-based LATAM Airlines, the region's biggest carrier, as well as budget carrier Sky suffered delays, local media reported.

"This takeover of the airport by the taxi drivers has significantly hurt the image of Chile, the image of the airlines, and has hurt people traveling or arriving in the country," Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, told reporters.

He added that the government would bring charges against those responsible for the protests, and that at least 15 people had already been arrested.

Legislation is advancing slowly through Chile's Congress to regulate Uber and Cabify, which remain in a legal gray zone. While some authorities have promised to sanction users of the widely used applications, they have also expressed a desire to bring the services within Chile's existing regulatory framework.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, Anti-Uber Protest, Santiago, Chile, Ride Hailing Apps
ZTE Blade A2S With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Intel Judgement Critical for Other EU Antitrust Cases
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Uber Protests Disrupt Major Chilean Airport
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi to Launch New Dual Camera Phone in India Today, Watch Live Stream
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  3. Airtel's New Plan to Beat Jio: 28GB Data, 'Unlimited' Calls at Rs. 349
  4. iPhone 8 Could Let You Activate Siri via the Sleep/ Wake Button
  5. Apple Launches New Flagship Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
  6. With Torrent Sites Facing the Heat, Pirates Get Creative
  7. Facebook Just Made Its Biggest Live Streaming Bet - and Lost
  8. LG V30 Price Revealed, Much Less Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Retail Box, Promo Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.