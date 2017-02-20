Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Uber, Ola Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Loses Steam as Availability Improves

 
20 February 2017
Uber, Ola Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Loses Steam as Availability Improves

Highlights

  • SDAD vice-president hinted calling off strike in next one or two days
  • There may be a meeting of union members on Monday on deciding next step
  • Cabs were easily available on Uber and Ola's apps on Sunday

The strike called by drivers of Ola and Uber against "low" fares and "lack" of basic amenities has started losing steam as cab availability increased in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday.

However, Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakh of drivers, said his union members are still on strike which had begun on February 10.

As their strike entered its 10th day, SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore has hinted at calling off strike in next one or two days.

"There may be a meeting of union members on Monday where we will announce our next step. Due to strike, drivers are facing financial problem," Rathore said.

Rathore is still at RML Hospital where was was admitted on Thursday after his condition had deteriorated following a hunger strike February 10.

Association members also rued lack of basic amenities like insurance and medical covers to the drivers engaged with these app-based cab services.

Meanwhile, cabs were easily available on Uber and Ola's apps throughout the day following which commuters did not face any problem in hiring taxis.

Thousands of drivers are on strike since February 10 in Delhi-NCR demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs. 6 per km and also want removal of the 25 percent commission these cab aggregators charge on every booking.

Tags: Ola, Uber, Ola and Uber strike in Delhi, Delhi, Ride Hailing App, Apps, Strike, Transportation, India

 
 

