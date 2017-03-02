Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Uber, Ola Drivers in Bengaluru Protest With Indefinite Fast

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber, Ola Drivers in Bengaluru Protest With Indefinite Fast

Highlights

  • Ola and Uber drivers went on an indefinite strike last month in Bengaluru
  • The indefinite strike has taken up to an indefinite fasting by drivers
  • Their demands include no penalty based on customer ratings

Twenty drivers attached to Ola and Uber on Wednesday began an indefinite fast in Bengaluru to protest against the cab aggregators not meeting their charter of demands.

Their protest got a boost with politicians including former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and other transport unions reportedly assuring their participation in the protest.

"Tomorrow, former Chief Minister and Karnataka JDS President Kumaraswamy will be supporting the drivers' cause.." Drivers and Owners Association (OTU) President Tanveer Pasha told PTI in Bengaluru.

The drivers began their fast at Freedom Park in Bengaluru after they met Kumaraswamy. Hundreds of protesters thronged the area.

Some prominent leaders including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha President Kodihalli Chandrashekhar addressed the gathering. He urged Siddaramaiah and State Transport Minister Ramlinga Reddy to immediately warn the aggregators to meet the demands of the protestors.

He said government should prevail over the aggregators in asking them to adhere to the provisions under Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016.

The drivers want Ola and Uber to stop attachment of new cabs as it affects their bookings and also to stop penalising drivers, based on customer ratings.

Before going on fast, the drivers had gone on an indefinite strike, and prior to it, they had staged a protest against the transport department, asking for enforcement of the rules, on February 19.

Tags: Ola, Uber, Uber Ola Strike, Bengaluru, India, Apps, Transportation
Oculus Rift Headset Gets $100 Price Cut as Company Looks to Bring VR to More Homes
Facebook Suicide Prevention Tools Get AI Boost, Extended to Live and Messenger
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Uber, Ola Drivers in Bengaluru Protest With Indefinite Fast
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  2. Jio Prime Plans, New Redmi Note 4 Colour in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Why HMD Global Is Not Worried About ‘Just’ 2GB of RAM in Nokia Phones
  4. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  5. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  6. Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
  7. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  9. Nokia 3310, Moto G5, and All Other Smartphones Launched at MWC 2017
  10. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus First Look
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.